Things To Do On National Sport Day In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Health, fitness, and well-being will be in the spotlight on all nationwide activities tomorrow as Qatar celebrates its annual National Sport Day.

The public holiday, established to highlight the importance of sports and physical activity, will feature several activities planned for people of all ages at various places across the country.

The Peninsula has compiled some of the events happening for this year's National Sport Day!

Qatar Foundation

Qatar Foundation will be hosting a range of activities on National Sport Day to cater to the whole community with a special focus on sporting activities for children, women, and girls.

Msheireb Downtown Doha

Msheireb Properties will be hosting exciting activations all around Msheireb Downtown Doha including interactive stations, various sports, and engaging challenges.

Museum of Islamic Art Park

Labour Ministry will arrange a series of sports events at the Museum of Islamic Art Park tomorrow.

The event lineup, starting at 8am, features a range of sports activities, encompassing children's obstacle courses, sack races for kids, soccer, volleyball, pool, badminton, kids' tug of war, horseback riding, giant bowling, snakes and ladders, tennis, along with other exclusive events for children.

Qatar Museums

Qatar Museums invites the public to join an exciting day of activities and energising events planned for this year's Qatar National Sports Day from 8am to 3pm tomorrow, February 12, in the National Museum of Qatar at the Al Baraha Area.

Aspire Zone Foundation

Over 20 diverse sporting events are lined up on open grounds of Aspire Park, from 8am to 12pm, which include various team sports, healthy lifestyle awareness, free medical services, and more.

The Pearl Island

The Pearl Island will host tomorrow a range of family-friendly activities at The Pearl Island, from 8am to 4pm. The event will take place at various locations, including 2-10 La Croisette, Porto Arabia Family Park, Costa Malaz, and Qanat Quartier - QQ06A.

Activities include running and walking races, football, and other exciting games. Admission is free, and tickets are not required.

Expo 2023 Doha

National Sport Day activities at Expo 2023 Doha will take place from 7am to 10pm. Citizens and residents are welcome to participate in over 200 activities in the Family Zone, including competitions, challenges, and various sports like bow and arrow shooting, Muay Thai, speedball, Telematch games, and fitness classes.

The schedule includes the QFSA Football Tournament at the Cultural Zone from 4pm to 8pm, a Chess Tournament with QCA at Expo Square from 8am to 10pm, and a Scavenger Hunt with Al Khor & Al Dakhira Municipality at Expo Square from 9am to 7pm.

The organizing committee adheres to the standards and conditions for Sports Day 2024 to raise awareness about the importance of sports for all age groups.

Free Yoga Session in Al Wakrah at Expor Arts & Sports Center

Residents of Al Wakrah can partake in a complimentary yoga session at Expor Arts & Sports Center on February 13, 2024, from 6pm to 7pm. Registration is required by February 12, 2024. Participants are advised to bring their own yoga mat.

Katara

Katara will host a range of activities on National Sport Day, from 7:30 am to 5pm. Organized by various entities, events include football, chess, walking sports, and medical check-ups. The activities cater to diverse interests, from sports enthusiasts to those focused on health and wellness. Locations span from Katara Beach, Southern Hill, and specific buildings.

1. Harnad Medical Events

Location: Katara Beach - Gate 20/21

Details: For adults and children, awareness and educational activities, various medical examinations

2. Qatar Football Association/Shell Event

Location: Katara Beach - Gate 18/19

Details: Football and various sports activities

3. Sidra Medical

Location: Katara Southern Hill

Details: Walking sports

4. Qatar Chess Federation

Location: Building 15

Details: Chess.

5. Super one 'sports events'

Location: Katara Beach (in front of Amphitheater)

Details: Boxing.

6. Qatar Development Center

Location: Katara Beach

Details: Inclusion of students of determination in sports activities.

7. Ministry of Commerce

Location: Katara Beach Gate 17/18

Details: Warm-up exercises, football, babyfoot court, darts, basketball, tug of war.

8. Elite Center

Location: Wisdom Courtyard

Details: Dental check-ups, general health check-ups, blood pressure, height and weight.

9. Qatar Electricity & Water Corporation-KAHRAMAA

Location: Katara Beach - Gate 5

Details: Basketball (Shooting only), table tennis, Babyfoot, Multiple competitions for children, football shooting, multi-category bicycle competitions, designated place for photography.