Exploring Mining Podcast Interview with Ur-Energy Inc. CEO - The Power of Possibilities with a Producing Uranium Mine

Happy early Valentine's Day to all our listeners! Investor Ideas has a special treat for you this month. We're diving into Uranium stocks and highlighting some great juniors in North America.

Investor Ideas starts off with John Cash, CEO and Chairman of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE:URG ) (TSX: URE ). He speaks about his career and how he started as a geologist in the uranium space, leading up to the present. He runs one of the most successful North American producing uranium mines. He talks about their Lost Creek property, production ramping up into 2024 and possibilities for Shirley Basin moving ahead.

Mr. Cash also speaks about how they've been one of the best at cost of production. Stay tuned until the end as John gives some amazing insight as to what to look for as an investor when investing in uranium stocks, some of the highlights to watch for in the macros and what's next with Ur-Energy!

The three 'P's' are checked with this company; People, Properties and Producing. With a long history of being in production and with John at the helm, Ur-Energy is a uranium stock investors will be following closely.

When asked about the Uranium market heating up, nuclear energy being at the forefront of conversations as the best energy source to move forward into the future, John commented, "The world really is recognizing that we can't just rely on renewables for base load power. You've got to have something backing that up, because the sun doesn't always shine, and the wind doesn't always blow. So the world is increasingly moving toward nuclear power."

"Interestingly, at COP 28 which recently concluded, more than 20 nations said that they're going to triple nuclear power output by 2050; that's tomorrow in the nuclear space. The world is running toward nuclear, very hard right now. A number of reactors are being built around the world. What happened with Russia and Ukraine are factors that are really driving the price."

"Supply simply is not keeping up with demand right now as more and more reactors are coming online, and staying online here in the US. The projection literally a couple of years ago was that a number of the reactors would be expiring and be turning off over the next 10 to 15 years. But as nuclear has come back in vogue, they have all decided we're going to stay online. One reactor in Michigan is looking at bringing it back online even though it's been shut down for a number of years. The model used to forecast a decrease in uranium demand has reversed itself. Those reactors are staying online; those utilities are out looking for pounds in the future. That's additional demand that's really driving the market."

"It's an exciting time to be in the space. And we believe that since we're an active producer, we've got a leg up on a lot of the competition that just now is talking about potentially permitting or potentially ramping up. We believe we're in a great position, especially since we've got the cash on hand."

Check out the full podcast to find out more about Ur-Energy and their projects, cash on hand, and why uranium is one of the most exiting markets to follow.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 2.8 million pounds U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy now has all major permits and authorizations to begin construction at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming and is in the process of obtaining remaining amendments to Lost Creek authorizations for expansion of Lost Creek. Ur‐Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur‐Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur‐Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

