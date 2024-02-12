(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) 24th Edition of CFO Leadership Summit: KSA CFO Summit 2024 CFO Summit 2024: A Celebration of Excellence Honouring 50 Distinguished Financial Leaders



RIYADH, Feb 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 24th edition of the CFO Leadership Summit is set to unite financial luminaries and industry leaders on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Themed "Growth Strategies for the Forward-Thinking CFO," the summit aims to be a cornerstone event for finance professionals navigating the evolving financial landscape.

Beyond thought-provoking conversations and networking opportunities, the 24th CFO Summit will unveil the CFO 50 winners. This initiative, "Honoring CFOs by Delivering Financial Excellence," recognises finance executives displaying unmatched commitment and brilliance in their roles.

The CFO Leadership Summit compiles the annual CFO 50 list by considering nominations, direct applications, information from an extensive database, insightful interviews, scrutiny of company websites, and other publicly available sources. These selected CFOs, distinguished by their passion and unwavering commitment, collectively contribute significantly to shaping the financial landscape.

Exito Media Concepts, the force behind the CFO Summit, takes pride in facilitating this platform for learning, collaboration, and celebration. Join the summit on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as it embarks on a journey to explore and pay tribute to outstanding finance leaders shaping the financial excellence landscape.

Esteemed CFO list:

Mahmoud Hamoud, CFO, Abunayyan HoldingAtif Mirza, Head of Finance / CFO, Airbus Saudi LtdFahad Al-Aslami, Group Chief Financial Officer, Al AkariaDr Nasser, CFO, Al Haytham Mining CompanyRishad Ismail, Finance Director, Al Rashid Trading & Contracting CompanyMohamed Helal, Group CFO (Senior Vice President SVP), Al Watania For IndustriesBanan Duraidi, CFO, ALAQTAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENTMuhammad Anis Younus, Chief Financial Officer, AlFadhili Field Housing for Real Estate Development CompanyFaker Helali, Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), AlfanarMuhammad Salman, CFO, Almunajem Foods CompanyHassan Elaraby, Acting CFO, Alpha Star Aviation ServicesRehan Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer (Fin, Ops & BD/SA), Arabio - Arab Company for Pharmaceutical ProductsAli Al-Ajroush, Director - Group Treasurer, ARASCOAhmad brghleh, VP Finance, Bahra cableMuddasir Farooq, CFO, BarnsAwaiz Patni, Group CFO, Bugshan InvestmentKhaja Khan, CFO, EG&G Middle EastAbdelhamed Khorshed, Finance Director, El Seif Operation and MaintenanceShehzad Iqbal, VP Finance, FlynasSudheesh Kumar, CFO, Fursan Travel GroupTamer Alsayed, CFO, Future Investment InitiativeMahmoud Abu Dawas, Director - Finance, Gilead SciencesBasem Waheed, CFO, Golden Chicken CompanyMalik Farooq Ahmed, Group CFO, Hadia Abdul Latif Jameel GroupAhmed Mohamed Ezzat, Chief Financial Officer, Impact 46Samir DERBAS, Group CFO, Madr InvestmentZia Mustafa, CFO, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group.Abdul Bari, CFO, Mowah COHassan AQROUQ, VP of Finance - CFO, NADEC FoodsIbrahim Al Jasir, CFO, NWCHaitham Alzaher, Treasury Director, NWCAhmed Dawoud, CFO, PepsiCoOzgur Oncu, Group CFO, Petromin CorporationIsmail Radwan, Senior Director for Economics and Investment Strategy, Public Investment FundRonald Michel Gharib, CFO/CCO, RATP DevAhmad D ALShubbar, CFO, Rawabi Holding groupHaitham Aljamrah, CFO, REM Refuge Equipment MFG. Holding Co.Yousry Edris, CFO, Rowad THCMohamed Ayad, CFO, Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed & Sons Co.Ahmed Eltohamy, CFO, Saudi amad for airport servicesAbdullah Mohammed Alrashed, CFO & Head of delegation team (PBC) in The World Intellectual Property Organization's, Saudi Authority for Intellectual PropertySaud Alquraini, Director of Financial Control & Reporting, Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality OrganizationAlaa Alsheekh Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer, SignifyMobeen faisal, Head of finance & controlling, Sulzer Saudi pumpAL Fawaz, CFO, TASNEEAmjad Alawneh, CFO, Theeb rent a CarKarim Mahmoud Hassan, Chief Financial Officer, Thimar Aloqailat Trading CompanyAyoob Aloshan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tourism Development FundWalli Ullah Hassan, CFO, Trading and Development PartnershipMohammed Siraj, CFO, Zajil Express

Anticipate a dynamic agenda at the CFO Leadership Summit, featuring engaging topics such as:



Harmonizing Short-Term and Long-Term Business Objectives - Exploring the Dynamic between CEOs and CFOs

Adapting to the New Environment - Deciphering Implications for CFOs

Bridging the Divide - Ensuring Effectual Business Collaboration

Capital in Flux - CFOs Spearheading Innovation in Financial Digitalization Mastery in Strategic Investments - Identifying Optimal Investments for Sustainable CFO Growth, and many more exciting discussions!

For more information about the CFO Summit and to register, please visit : CFOleadershipsummit/ksa

About Exito

Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.

