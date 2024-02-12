(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) 24th Edition of CFO Leadership Summit: KSA CFO Summit 2024 CFO Summit 2024: A Celebration of Excellence Honouring 50 Distinguished Financial Leaders
RIYADH, Feb 12, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 24th edition of the CFO Leadership Summit is set to unite financial luminaries and industry leaders on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Themed "Growth Strategies for the Forward-Thinking CFO," the summit aims to be a cornerstone event for finance professionals navigating the evolving financial landscape.
Beyond thought-provoking conversations and networking opportunities, the 24th CFO Summit will unveil the CFO 50 winners. This initiative, "Honoring CFOs by Delivering Financial Excellence," recognises finance executives displaying unmatched commitment and brilliance in their roles.
The CFO Leadership Summit compiles the annual CFO 50 list by considering nominations, direct applications, information from an extensive database, insightful interviews, scrutiny of company websites, and other publicly available sources. These selected CFOs, distinguished by their passion and unwavering commitment, collectively contribute significantly to shaping the financial landscape.
Exito Media Concepts, the force behind the CFO Summit, takes pride in facilitating this platform for learning, collaboration, and celebration. Join the summit on February 14th, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as it embarks on a journey to explore and pay tribute to outstanding finance leaders shaping the financial excellence landscape.
Esteemed CFO list:
Mahmoud Hamoud, CFO, Abunayyan Holding
Atif Mirza, Head of Finance / CFO, Airbus Saudi Ltd
Fahad Al-Aslami, Group Chief Financial Officer, Al Akaria
Dr Nasser, CFO, Al Haytham Mining Company
Rishad Ismail, Finance Director, Al Rashid Trading & Contracting Company
Mohamed Helal, Group CFO (Senior Vice President SVP), Al Watania For Industries
Banan Duraidi, CFO, ALAQTAR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
Muhammad Anis Younus, Chief Financial Officer, AlFadhili Field Housing for Real Estate Development Company
Faker Helali, Chief Accounting Officer (CAO), Alfanar
Muhammad Salman, CFO, Almunajem Foods Company
Hassan Elaraby, Acting CFO, Alpha Star Aviation Services
Rehan Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer (Fin, Ops & BD/SA), Arabio - Arab Company for Pharmaceutical Products
Ali Al-Ajroush, Director - Group Treasurer, ARASCO
Ahmad brghleh, VP Finance, Bahra cable
Muddasir Farooq, CFO, Barns
Awaiz Patni, Group CFO, Bugshan Investment
Khaja Khan, CFO, EG&G Middle East
Abdelhamed Khorshed, Finance Director, El Seif Operation and Maintenance
Shehzad Iqbal, VP Finance, Flynas
Sudheesh Kumar, CFO, Fursan Travel Group
Tamer Alsayed, CFO, Future Investment Initiative
Mahmoud Abu Dawas, Director - Finance, Gilead Sciences
Basem Waheed, CFO, Golden Chicken Company
Malik Farooq Ahmed, Group CFO, Hadia Abdul Latif Jameel Group
Ahmed Mohamed Ezzat, Chief Financial Officer, Impact 46
Samir DERBAS, Group CFO, Madr Investment
Zia Mustafa, CFO, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Group.
Abdul Bari, CFO, Mowah CO
Hassan AQROUQ, VP of Finance - CFO, NADEC Foods
Ibrahim Al Jasir, CFO, NWC
Haitham Alzaher, Treasury Director, NWC
Ahmed Dawoud, CFO, PepsiCo
Ozgur Oncu, Group CFO, Petromin Corporation
Ismail Radwan, Senior Director for Economics and Investment Strategy, Public Investment Fund
Ronald Michel Gharib, CFO/CCO, RATP Dev
Ahmad D ALShubbar, CFO, Rawabi Holding group
Haitham Aljamrah, CFO, REM Refuge Equipment MFG. Holding Co.
Yousry Edris, CFO, Rowad THC
Mohamed Ayad, CFO, Saleh Abdulaziz Al Rashed & Sons Co.
Ahmed Eltohamy, CFO, Saudi amad for airport services
Abdullah Mohammed Alrashed, CFO & Head of delegation team (PBC) in The World Intellectual Property Organization's, Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property
Saud Alquraini, Director of Financial Control & Reporting, Saudi Standards Metrology and Quality Organization
Alaa Alsheekh Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer, Signify
Mobeen faisal, Head of finance & controlling, Sulzer Saudi pump
AL Fawaz, CFO, TASNEE
Amjad Alawneh, CFO, Theeb rent a Car
Karim Mahmoud Hassan, Chief Financial Officer, Thimar Aloqailat Trading Company
Ayoob Aloshan, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Tourism Development Fund
Walli Ullah Hassan, CFO, Trading and Development Partnership
Mohammed Siraj, CFO, Zajil Express
Anticipate a dynamic agenda at the CFO Leadership Summit, featuring engaging topics such as:
Harmonizing Short-Term and Long-Term Business Objectives - Exploring the Dynamic between CEOs and CFOs Adapting to the New Environment - Deciphering Implications for CFOs Bridging the Divide - Ensuring Effectual Business Collaboration Capital in Flux - CFOs Spearheading Innovation in Financial Digitalization Mastery in Strategic Investments - Identifying Optimal Investments for Sustainable CFO Growth, and many more exciting discussions!
For more information about the CFO Summit and to register, please visit : CFOleadershipsummit/ksa
About Exito
Exito, which means success in Spanish, embodies our commitment to the success of our customers. Each year, we host over 240 virtual and in-person conferences globally, bringing together audiences with world-class thought leaders and C-level executives across industries. Our meticulously crafted agendas, based on extensive research and valuable industry insights, facilitate business, knowledge transfer, deal flow, and impactful messaging for brands.
