Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Sensory Training Device (NJD-2594)

"I was at the gym and tried doing

deadlifts, but I knew my form was wrong. After searching online for a demonstration video and then for a personal trainer, I realized there was a need on the market," said an inventor from Bayville, NJ "so I invented SENSTRAINER. My wearable design will notify and correct your form."

This patent-pending invention is a wearable device to sense/ track an individual's workout and correct their form as needed. The design fulfills the need for a proposed wireless smart-sensor and smart clothing combination for monitoring body movement. It would improve workout or athletic activity performance. Also, the design would be useful to those in need a of trainer or would like to track their progress.

