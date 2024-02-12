Alphawave Semi Announces Appointment Of Charlie Roach As Chief Revenue Officer

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Alphawave IP Group plc (LN: AWE, the“Company” or“Alphawave Semi”), a global leader in high-speed connectivity for the world's technology infrastructure, has appointed Charlie Roach as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Charlie is a highly accomplished sales executive with over 20 years of experience at publicly traded companies in the semiconductor and IP communication space. Before joining Alphawave Semi, he was Senior VP of Worldwide Sales and Corporate Marketing at Inphi, leading the company's expansion into new markets such as hyperscaler data centers and networking, and achieving more than 10X growth in revenue and stock price when Inphi was acquired by Marvell. Before Inphi, Charlie was at IDT (acquired by Renesas) and AMCC/Applied Micro (acquired by MACOM).

Charlie Roach said : “I am delighted to join the management team at Alphawave Semi. This presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to a rapidly growing company that is a leader in silicon connectivity and compute solutions, crucial for next-generation AI systems. I look forward to collaborating with Tony and the team, applying my experience with hyperscalers and networking customers to successfully scale and execute our next growth phase.”

Tony Pialis, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Alphawave Semi said : “I am thrilled to welcome Charlie, a highly accomplished sales and technology executive to our executive leadership team. Charlie comes with an impressive track record at Inphi, building strong partnerships and driving strategic wins with more than 10X revenue growth among its hyperscaler customers. His expertise is invaluable as we continue to lead in delivering connectivity and compute silicon solutions, shaping the future of next-generation AI infrastructure.”

About Alphawave Semi

Alphawave Semi is a global leader in delivering high-speed connectivity and compute silicon solutions for the world's technology infrastructure. Faced with the exponential growth of data, Alphawave Semi's technology services a critical need: enabling data to travel faster, more reliably and with higher performance at lower power. We are a vertically integrated semiconductor company, and our IP, custom silicon, and connectivity products are deployed by global tier-one customers in data centers, compute, networking, AI, 5G, autonomous vehicles, and storage. Founded in 2017 by an expert technical team with a proven track record in licensing semiconductor IP, our mission is to accelerate the critical data infrastructure at the heart of our digital world. To find out more about Alphawave Semi, visit: awavesemi .

Alphawave Semi and the Alphawave Semi logo are trademarks of Alphawave IP Group plc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink