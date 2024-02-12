West Bengal Government Pledges Full Support To Boost MSME Sector Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Feb 12 (KNN) The West Bengal government, committed to fostering the growth of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within the state, is actively working to provide comprehensive assistance to the sector, affirmed Rajesh Pandey, Principal Secretary, MSME Department.

Pandey, during a series of panel discussions focusing on the MSME sector organised by The Indian Express Group, stated,“We and our Chief Minister are laying emphasis, to ensure that the MSME sector receives proper infrastructure, benefits and complete support in the state, which are not available in other states of the country.”



He emphasised,“We have been pursuing many schemes and policies for the state MSME to get direct benefits. For the last 8-10 years, this sector has covered a huge amount of state affairs.”

“The bank credit to MSME in 2011 was 8 thousand crores and last year was 1.27 lakh crores. This year we are going to touch about one and a half lakh crores,” Pandey further mentioned while addressing the event.

According to panellists, in recent times, MSMEs have emerged as the backbone of the Indian economy, and their contribution to accelerating the nation's economic growth has multiplied in the last five years.

In West Bengal, MSMEs constitute over 90 per cent of active industrial units, contribute to 50 per cent of industrial production, and account for 40 per cent of the state's exports.

The panel discussion was attended by 150 delegates representing various segments of the MSME ecosystem in West Bengal.

(KNN Bureau)