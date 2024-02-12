IREDA & IIT Bhubaneswar Sign Mou To Advance Renewable Energy Research

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Feb 12 (KNN) The Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) and IIT Bhubaneswar have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance innovation and research within the renewable energy sector.

This collaboration, initiated at the 100 Cube Start-up Conclave held at IIT Bhubaneswar, is geared towards supporting joint research endeavours, facilitating technology transfer, and nurturing the renewable energy start-up ecosystem.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the partnership between IREDA and IIT Bhubaneswar is poised to facilitate collaborative research, technology transfer, and comprehensive support for renewable energy start-ups.

“It will also encompass capacity-building initiatives such as training programs, seminars, and workshops to enhance the skills of IREDA officials,” the ministry added.

The MoU was formally signed by Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director of IREDA, and Dr. Debi Prasad Dogra, Independent Director of IIT Bhubaneswar.

The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of Union Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan, and Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar.

Commenting on the collaboration, the CMD of IREDA stated,“This partnership with IIT Bhubaneswar marks a significant milestone in our journey towards fostering innovation and sustainable development in the renewable energy domain.”

Leveraging the expertise and resources of both organisations, they aim to drive impactful research initiatives and foster the growth of renewable energy.

