Jharkhand Cabinet Meeting To Focus On Budget & MSME Policy

Ranchi, Feb 12 (KNN) The second cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Champai Soren in Jharkhand is scheduled for Monday.

During this meeting, there may be a proposal for the approval of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Act, as reported by Prabhat Khabar.

Additionally, discussions may take place regarding the initiation of the assembly's budget session from February 23.

The MSME policy is set to be formalised into law, as the state government has already implemented the policy.

The proposal for the MSME Act, expected to be presented during the meeting, will exempt MSMEs from certain industrial laws for three years, allowing them to self-certify for licenses.

Furthermore, there is a proposal for the establishment of an MSME Directorate within the Industry Department.

Currently, the Industry Department houses the Directorate of Industries and the Directorate of Handlooms and Handicrafts. The addition of the MSME Directorate would bring the total to three directorates.

Expected attendees include Chief Minister Soren alongside ministers Alamgir Alam and Satyanand Bhokta.

(KNN Bureau)