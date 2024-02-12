Spark Of Justice: SGT University Hosts A National Trial Advocacy Competition

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India SGT University recently had remarkable success in hosting the“ 1st SGTU Ranka National Trial Advocacy Competition ”, organized by its Faculty of Law in collaboration with the Ranka Charitable Trust. With distinguished legal figures in attendance and teams from across the nation engaged in a spirited battle of intellect and rhetoric, the event was a grand display of talent.



A Testament to Excellence-SGT University's National Trial Advocacy Competition Wraps Up with Honors





The inaugural ceremony was graced by the esteemed presence of Justice J.K. Ranka (Former Judge of the Rajasthan High Court), along with Honourable Ms. Justice Rekha Patil (Judge in the Delhi High Court), Honourable Mr. Justice Ajay Rastogi (Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India), and Ms. Rani Patel (Founder and President of Aarohan NGO), lending a vibrant start to the competition.







The valedictory ceremony was equally distinguished, with Honourable Justice Navin Sinha (Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India) as Chief Guest, Mr. Justice Anup J. Bhambani (Judge of the Delhi High Court) as Guest of Honour, and Special Guest Dr. Ashok R. Patil (Vice-Chancellor of NUSRL Ranchi) in attendance.





The fiercely competitive nature of the students set a high standard, as teams from colleges across Delhi-NCR battled hard across several categories. The various winners that emerged were:-







First: Niti Mehta, Viplav Tiwari, Maddula Lakshmi Srilekha (Bennett University)

Runner-up: Akshay Raj Sharma, Krati Mittal, Vaishali (Lloyd Law College)

Best Speaker: Viplav Tiwari (Bennett University)

Best Research: Muskan Jain (NLU Patiala) Best Memorial: Hritvvik Kapoor, Esha Chawla, Aditya Aggarwal (Amity Noida)





With a focus on practical learning, the event provided invaluable courtroom experience to students. Best wishes were extended to all teams for their future endeavors, with hopes that the experiences gained will propel them towards success in their legal careers.





About SGT University

SGT University , Gurugram, one of India's top universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.







SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, as well as the home of Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India. The university also has a multi-specialty SGT Hospital that is NABL and NABH accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities as well as providing practical experience to medical students.





The university ensures that its focus is on the community and takes pride in forging connections between its researchers and local businesses in need of research collaboration. Furthermore, SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science. Additionally, it has won a number of honors for its contributions to higher education, including the " Diamond Rating " from QS I-GAUGE and a“ Diamond Band ” from R World Institutional Ranking in the“ Mental Health & Wellbeing ” category. Because of the university's strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others.





SGT University has established a name for itself in the academic community by consistently producing highly skilled and employable professionals. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish a number of Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells, and industry-academia associations. These centres support SGT University's efforts to conduct cutting-edge research and academic excellence.