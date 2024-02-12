Fisker Unveils Unique Opportunity To Dealers Selling Evs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) During the
National Automobile Dealers Association's
annual automotive show last week,
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR)
CEO
explained
his dealership partnership model for their recently launched electric vehicle.
Henrik Fisker
talked about the
Fisker Ocean Extreme , the company's new electric SUV that is said to be affordable as well as exciting. The SUV will retail at $35,000.
Fisker also revealed that the company was working on a mid-sized electric pickup truck dubbed the Fisker Alaska. This new highly advanced, all-electric, four-door pickup truck is incredibly powerful and...
