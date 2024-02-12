Sobrsafe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Announces Sobrsure(TM) Sales Activities In Australia And New Zealand

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



SOBRsure sales activities in Australia and New Zealand have been initiated through an international channel partnership with Drug Testing Business Success

Drug Testing Business Success has a 14-year history representing the world's most widely-used ankle bracelet for alcohol detection

The global alcohol sensor market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2030 SOBRsafe's products are geared toward behavioral health, justice, and consumer markets – and well-positioned for licensing and integration

SOBRsafe (NASDAQ: SOBR) , a provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, recently announced that it has initiated SOBRsure(TM) sales activities in Australia and New Zealand through an international channel partnership with

Drug Testing Business Success

– the region's leading drug and alcohol testing provider. Drug Testing Business Success has extensive experience in the transdermal alcohol detection industry, representing the world's most widely-used ankle bracelet for 14 years ( ).

The company intends to drive SOBRsure orders through a coalition of suppliers and a dedicated e-commerce website focusing on behavioral health and justice. After the 90-day proof-of-concept...

The latest news and updates relating to SOBR are available in the company's newsroom at



