Greenenergybreaks Fuelpositive Corporation (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) Closes On Nonbrokered Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FuelPositive (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF) , a Canadian-based, growth-stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable, cradle-to-cradle, clean-energy solutions, has closed on the final tranche of its nonbrokered private placement. As part of the transaction, the company issued 9,961,909 units at $0.055 per unit, with a unit comprising one common share and one common share purchase warrant; the warrant allows holders to purchase an additional common share at $0.07 until Feb. 9, 2029. Gross proceeds for the placement totaled $547,905.“When combined with the first tranche of the offering, the company has raised gross proceeds of $1,897,905 through the issuance of 34,507,363 units,” said the company in the press release.“The net proceeds from the offering will be utilized for general working capital purposes. In connection with closing of the final tranche of the offering, the company issued 525,000 warrants and paid $28,875 to certain arms-length parties who assisted in introducing subscribers to the offering. All securities issued in the final tranche of the offering are subject to a statutory hold period until June 10, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws.”

To view the full press release, visit



About FuelPositive

Corporation

FuelPositive is at the forefront of Canadian technology and is committed to delivering sustainable, environmentally responsible green ammonia solutions. The company's innovative approach includes on-farm/on-site, containerized green ammonia production systems, effectively eliminating carbon emissions. FuelPositive's commercial green ammonia systems are versatile, serving multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying, internal combustion engines and hydrogen storage for fuel cells and other sectors. The company's main customer base consists of farmers, who currently utilize 80% of the global ammonia production. FuelPositive leverages Canada's expertise in technology and environmental stewardship to empower communities worldwide against food insecurity. The company is working to shape a more resilient future for generations through collaboration and innovation. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to NHHHF are available in the company's newsroom at



About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN