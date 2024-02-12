Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Reinforces Position As Market Leader With Announcement Of New EM Contract In California

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global provider of secured solutions for the e-government, Internet of Things (“IoT”) and cybersecurity sectors, has secured a new contract with an established

California

services provider in the judicial sector. According to the announcement, the contract is already operational and generating revenue; it also has long-term growth potential. SuperCom was awarded the contract over a long-time incumbent competitor, a reflection of the potential for the company's new PureOne solution as well as its vision of expanding its footprint in the U.S. market and the competitive edge provided by delivering superior technology solutions.“We are pleased to announce a second new contract in

North America

since the start of 2024, reflecting momentum and reputation in the industry,” said SuperCom CEO and president Ordan Trabelsi in the press release.

“This collaboration showcases not only our ability to compete in the market successfully but also our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Introducing our PureOne solution was a game-changer in securing this contract. It underscores our competitive edge and commitment to providing innovative and superior technology solutions.

By securing this contract and displacing an incumbent competitor, we further reinforce our position as a market leader. We view our recent wins as indicators of our growing influence and expansion potential in

North America

and worldwide.”

About SuperCom Ltd.

SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions since 1988, providing advanced safety, identification, and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, worldwide. Through its proprietary e-government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border-control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital-identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one, field-proven Radio Frequency Identification (“RFID”) and mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For additional information about this company, please visit

.

