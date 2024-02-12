Techmediabreaks Bravo Multinational, Inc. (BRVO) Solidifies Entry Into Dynamic World Of Streaming

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bravo (OTC: BRVO)

recently announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Streaming TVEE, Inc., which stands at the forefront of licensed streaming technology. The agreement, the announcement states, solidifies Bravo's entry into streaming and establishes the business foundation for its

previously announced

flagship offering, TVee NOW(TM), a new streaming service slated for Beta launch in Q1 2024. TVee NOW(TM) will be available directly to consumers via the web on any connected TV (“CTV”), smartphone or tablet and intends to offer traditional broadcast TV, which encompasses cable and satellite networks through a

joint venture with Pythia Experiences

currently set to close at a later date.“Fueling this transformative journey is a commitment to technical innovation, where state-of-the-art features and cutting-edge technology converge to create a seamless and immersive streaming experience. Viewers can expect a user-friendly interface, enhanced streaming quality, and innovative features that elevate the entertainment quotient,” said Grant Cramer, CEO of Bravo.

To view the full press release, visit



About Bravo Multinational

Bravo Multinational

is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN