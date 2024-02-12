Techmediabreaks Bravo Multinational, Inc. (BRVO) Solidifies Entry Into Dynamic World Of Streaming

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bravo (OTC: BRVO)
recently announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets of Streaming TVEE, Inc., which stands at the forefront of licensed streaming technology. The agreement, the announcement states, solidifies Bravo's entry into streaming and establishes the business foundation for its
previously announced
flagship offering, TVee NOW(TM), a new streaming service slated for Beta launch in Q1 2024. TVee NOW(TM) will be available directly to consumers via the web on any connected TV (“CTV”), smartphone or tablet and intends to offer traditional broadcast TV, which encompasses cable and satellite networks through a
joint venture with Pythia Experiences
currently set to close at a later date.“Fueling this transformative journey is a commitment to technical innovation, where state-of-the-art features and cutting-edge technology converge to create a seamless and immersive streaming experience. Viewers can expect a user-friendly interface, enhanced streaming quality, and innovative features that elevate the entertainment quotient,” said Grant Cramer, CEO of Bravo.
To view the full press release, visit
About Bravo Multinational
Bravo Multinational
is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors with the goal of generating long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience.
