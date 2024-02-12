Cryptonewsbreaks - Upstream Offers Solutions To Hurdles For International Investors, Launches Exchange Dual Listing Program

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Upstream, the revolutionary retail trading app for stocks and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex and MERJ Exchange Limited, is working to create economic development for foreign exchanges and their issuers. As part of that focus, the company has announced its Exchange Dual Listing Program for 2024.“As it stands today, it is difficult for international investors to buy U.S.- and Canadian-listed securities,” a recent Upstream article stated.“Retail investors outside the U.S. and Canada don't typically have streamlined access to purchase NASDAQ, NYSE, OTC, TSX, TSX.V, CSE or shares from smaller exchanges around the world without going through a cumbersome process. This may be limiting issuers' ability to raise capital, increase liquidity and access new investors.” To meet this need, Upstream is offering companies that are already listed on stock exchanges such as NASDAQ, NYSE, OTC, EURONEXT, ASX, NSX, TSX, CSE, LSE, etc., to dual list on Upstream, resulting in the ability to access a global, digital-first investor base that can trade their shares using an app from anywhere in the world.

About Upstream

Upstream, a MERJ exchange market, is a fully regulated global stock exchange. Powered by Horizon Fintex's proprietary matching-engine technology, the exchange enables investors to trade shares in dual-listed companies, NFTs, shares in IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. and international equities, and celebrity ventures directly from the app. For more information about the company, visit

.

