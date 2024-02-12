Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Cooking Utensil (NJD-2593)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kitchen tool that would combine several cooking utensils into one convenient unit," said an inventor, from Elizabeth,

N.J., "so I invented the TWO WAY. My design ensures that a spatula, skewer and temperature reader are readily available when cooking."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile design for a cooking utensil. In doing so, it offers a convenient way to flip or skewer foods. It also enables the user to take an accurate temperature reading. As a result, it eliminates the need to use separate kitchen tools or gadgets. The invention features an all-in-one design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

