For A Bright Future Foundation Unveils Esteemed Sponsors For Its Highly Anticipated March 14Th Fundraiser In New York City

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The prestigious sponsor lineup includes Black Dragon CapitalSM, Greenberg Traurig , BECU , Amerant Bank , PayMaple LLC , executives and their families – all joining the effort to support the various programs of the Foundation

Digital Joy's President and Co-Founder, Tracey Shaw,

leads For A Bright Future's Event Committee Initiatives

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis Hernandez Jr.'s

Foundation For A Bright Future

("For A Bright Future," "FABF"), a nonprofit organization that supports the needs of underprivileged children, is pleased to announce

the distinguished list of initial sponsors supporting its "Warmth of Giving" fundraising event, taking place on March 14th, 2024, in the heart of New York City.

The "Warmth of Giving" is an invitation-only event that promises an evening of celebration, hope, and joy anchored in making a difference.

Continue Reading

The "Warmth of Giving" is an invitation-only event that promises an evening of celebration, hope, and joy anchored in making a difference. This prestigious occasion is a unique opportunity for the community to come together for the shared cause of making education accessible for all children. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit For A Bright Future's scholarship initiatives and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) project-based programs, which aim to empower underserved students by helping them access higher education.

Sponsors from Black Dragon CapitalSM,

Greenberg Traurig , BECU , Amerant Bank , and PayMaple LLC

will join the fundraising event set against the vibrant backdrop of New York City alongside

distinguished business figures and community leaders who have a strong commitment to promoting equal opportunities and access to education for all students will also be attending the event.

The evening promises an array of opulent live and silent auctions featuring an exquisite art exhibition, high-end luxurious items, and coveted sports memorabilia. Attendees will be treated to stunning performances, notably by The New School

orchestra.

The event offers ample networking opportunities with like-minded individuals, enhanced with live music, exciting raffles, and a dynamic auction. The evening will be elevated with gourmet cocktails, delectable hors d'oeuvres, and much more!



"The growing number of people who have placed trust in our team and our vision has inspired us to work even harder to give back to the community. We are honored to receive the generosity and support of our sponsor organizations and the compassionate individuals in the community," said

Louis Hernandez, Jr., Founder and Chairman of the Board, For A Bright Future. "Our focus remains on our goal of helping brilliant young students pursue their dreams and change their lives for the better through our programs. We hope to help them become empowered individuals who can give back to others in the future. This tremendous undertaking can only be possible with the continued support of these incredible organizations and individuals who believe in For A Bright Future's mission."

"On behalf of the entire For A Bright Future team, I extend my heartfelt thanks to our wonderful sponsors and guests for their incredible support. It's your commitment that enables us to make a significant impact in the lives of students. We are excited for the upcoming fundraising event, featuring an impressive art exhibition, extraordinary auction items, and fantastic entertainment. Together, we will achieve great things," expressed Tracey Shaw, President and Co-Founder of Digital Joy.

95% of all funds raised will directly benefit our programs, which are vital programs for underprivileged children in communities who need them most.

To become a sponsor of the For A Bright Future fundraising

event, or to inquire about tickets, please contact

[email protected] .

Contact:

Gina

Rogoto, Director of Operations and Development

For A Bright Future

Email:

[email protected]

About

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future

Louis Hernandez Jr.'s

Foundation For A Bright Future is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to supporting the needs of underrepresented and underprivileged children through education, healthcare, the arts, and youth leadership development. Our initiatives provide equal opportunity for all children to have the tools and opportunities to fulfill their life goals and become constructive members of our global community.

To learn more or support For A Bright Future educational programs, please visit our donation page at

.

Follow us on

LinkedIn ,

X ,

Facebook , and

Instagram .

SOURCE Louis Hernandez Jr.'s Foundation For A Bright Future