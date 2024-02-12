Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Practice Continues Growth With Addition Of Melinda Rudolph

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Seasoned Life Sciences Attorney Returns to Troutman Pepper as Partner

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melinda Rudolph , an esteemed life sciences attorney who focuses on the commercial and operational issues faced by companies in the life sciences industry, has joined

Troutman Pepper's nationally recognized Health Sciences Transactional Practice Group as a partner.

Making her return to the firm where she started her career, Rudolph is the latest addition to the firm's Health Sciences Transactional Practice this month, becoming the second partner to join the team. Her arrival closely follows that of

Celeste Letourneau, a registered nurse with a unique blend of in-house and private practice experience, who recently joined the Health Sciences team.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mindy back to

Troutman Pepper," said Sean Fahey, chair of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Department. "Her return not only signifies a homecoming but also the addition of a seasoned life sciences attorney to our team. Mindy's extensive experience in dealing with commercial and operational issues in the life sciences industry will be a significant asset to our practice."

With over 30 years of large firm and in-house experience, Rudolph focuses on the commercial and operational issues faced by companies in the life sciences industries. She advises companies and service providers on matters relating to licensing, development, and marketing of technology and products, manufacturing and distribution products, university licensing, research and development collaborations, outsourcing of operational activities, clinical studies, and contract research organization agreements. Rudolph has represented companies in both private practice and as in-house counsel, works routinely on multinational transactions, and served as the general counsel of a publicly traded biotechnology company.

"I am delighted to be returning to

Troutman Pepper, the firm where my legal journey began," Rudolph said. "It's a pleasure to rejoin this talented team and contribute to the growth of the Health Sciences Transactional practice.

Troutman Pepper's integrated, interdisciplinary approach aligns perfectly with my commitment to providing comprehensive counsel to clients at all stages of the health care continuum. I am excited for this next chapter in my career and am eager to contribute to the firm's continued success."

Rudolph earned her

J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and her B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to have Mindy Rudolph join our Health Sciences Transactional Practice," said Deborah

Spranger, co-leader of Troutman Pepper's Health Sciences Transactional Practice. "With her impressive track record in the life sciences sector, she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will greatly benefit our clients. Her understanding of the intricacies of licensing, collaborations, and commercialization of technology and products, along with her experience in multinational transactions, will undoubtedly enhance our service offerings. We look forward to the contributions she will make to our team and our clients."

Troutman Pepper's leading life sciences and health care practice counsels clients at all stages of the health care continuum – from drug development to clinical care – from emerging biotech to global pharma. The firm takes an integrated, interdisciplinary approach to counsel clients' complex, evolving needs, providing critical support including intellectual property prosecution and litigation, corporate finance and governance, privacy and cybersecurity, litigation, regulatory, and enforcement.

