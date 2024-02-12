Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Announces Substantial Expansion In Fundraising

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading technology company revolutionizing the lottery experience, has secured increased funding. The company has amended its placement agent agreement with Univest Securities LLC, resulting in a significant increase in financial commitment from new and existing investors. According to the company, this increase illustrates the confidence investors have in Lottery's vision and operational strategy as it works to create a foundation for growth and expansion. The revised terms of the agreement include an increase in the offering amount from $1 million to $5 million, with each unit in the offering comprised of a convertible promissory note along with a common stock purchase warrant. According to the announcement, the company anticipates using the funds for general working capital along with exploring new acquisition opportunities and investing in operations designed to ensure the normalization of services, which are expected to resume this month.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming support from our investors, which reflects their confidence in our strategy and our team's ability to execute it,” said Lottery CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release.“This increased funding commitment enables us to accelerate our growth plans, further innovate our platform, and continue to redefine the lottery experience worldwide. Our partnership with Univest and our investors is pivotal as we embark on this exciting phase of expansion and innovation.”

Lottery is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and other countries to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving.

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives. To learn more about the company, visit

