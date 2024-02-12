Investornewsbreaks - Splash Beverage Group Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) Clarifies Distribution Agreement With Sea World Parks & Entertainment

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Splash Beverage (NYSE American: SBEV) , a portfolio company of leading beverage brands, announced that, effective Feb. 2, 2024, its Pulpoloco Sangria brand will be available at all Sea World Parks & Entertainment's venues in California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Texas. According to the announcement, the company is“not an official corporate partner of Sea World Parks & Entertainment” but is“a traditional vendor.” The announcement clarified that“Splash considers its retail, venue and on-premise customers partners, but this arrangement with Sea World Parks & Entertainment is a distribution arrangement for Pulpoloco only as the products will be available at its parks but is not an official partnership.”

About Splash Beverage Group Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, an innovator in the beverage industry, owns a growing portfolio of alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage brands including Copa di Vino wines by the glass, SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila, Pulpoloco Sangria, and TapouT Performance Hydration & Recovery Drinks and Cognitive Energy drinks. Splash's strategy is to rapidly develop early-stage brands already in its portfolio as well as acquire and then accelerate brands that have high visibility or are innovators in their categories. Led by a management team that has built and managed some of the top brands in the beverage industry and led sales from product launch into the billions, Splash is rapidly expanding its brand portfolio and global distribution. For more information about the company, please visit

