Investornewsbreaks RJD Green Inc.'S (RJDG) Iosoft Systems Division Engaged To 'Create Significant Enhancements' For Rail Pro Services

ioSoft Systems division, a developer of software and provider of IT support for the platforms developed, today announced it has been engaged to upgrade operations software of Rail Pro Services, a regional industrial products distributor, to an industry-specific operations platform. According to the announcement, ioSoft will offer essential technologies development and support as well as network management services.“Some of the many benefits for the active small-cap company include: freeing up internal resources, cost reductions, outside business guidance for increased profitability through technology application, expedited projects, and scalability. We feel these efforts will create significant enhancements for Rail Pro,” said Vincent Valentine, ioSoft's chief technology officer.

About RJD Green Inc.

RJD Green operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, ioSoft Systems, provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers; Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; and Silex Holdings Division, which is focused in specialty construction and industrial services. The initial operations, Silex Interiors, fills a market niche between the Home Depot and local contractors. Silex manufactures and installs granite and other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and DIY customer. For more information about the company, visit

