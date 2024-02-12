Investornewsbreaks - Senestech Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) Makes 'First Major Move' Into Retail Market

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) , the leader in fertility control to manage animal pest populations, has been accepted as a vendor for all Ace Hardware stores, which form a network comprising over 4,500 locations. According to the announcement, all Ace Hardware stores will be able to order directly from SenesTech, and the company will participate in Ace Hardware's vendor events, including the Ace semi-yearly markets.“We are excited to be working with Ace Hardware. They represent leaders in the retail market for do-it-yourselfers and the consumer market, for which our Evolve(TM) soft bait is uniquely positioned,” said SenesTech's President and CEO Joel Fruendt.“This is the first major move we will make into the retail market. We have expanded our packaging to include stand-up pouches, which are the perfect solution for the retail space. We are also in discussions with various rep agency firms that specialize in representing brands to major retailers and industrial/agricultural suppliers, to represent our line, as this will accelerate our penetration into this market segment.”

About SenesTech Inc.

SenesTech is committed to improving the health of the world by humanely managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company is an expert in fertility control to manage animal pest populations. It invented ContraPest(R), the only U.S. EPA-registered contraceptive for male and female rats, and Evolve(TM), an EPA-designated minimum risk contraceptive currently offered for rats. ContraPest and Evolve fit seamlessly into all integrated pest management programs, significantly improving the overall goal of effective pest management. SenesTech strives for clean cities, efficient businesses and happy households – with a product designed to be humane, effective and sustainable. For more information about the company, visit .

