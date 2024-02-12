AVI-SPL Recognized As A 2024 Elite 150 Managed Services Provider By CRN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The company's managed services growth is fueled by AV and UC technologies transforming the modern workplace.

- Karen Klosinski, Vice President, Products and Solutions, AVI-SPLTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVI-SPL, the leading provider of digital enablement solutions globally, today proudly announces that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named AVI-SPL to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2024.CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the industry-leading service providers in North America who are driving a new wave of growth and innovation for the channel through forward-thinking approaches to managed services, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions while maximizing their return on investment. With today's accelerated pace of digital workplace transformation, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide.AVI-SPL Enterprise Managed Services takes ownership of the support and management of companies' core communications and collaboration technology, ensuring IT's investments in these new platforms and devices perform as expected. With AVI-SPL as a partner, IT leaders not only improve technology up-time and support happy and productive employees, but they also get to focus on business growth without straining their budgets.“Managed services offer a path for businesses of all sizes to remain efficient and flexible as they grow,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company.“The solution providers on our 2024 MSP 500 list are bringing innovative managed services portfolios to market, helping their customers win by doing more with the IT budgets they have and freeing up resources to focus on mission-critical activities to drive future success.”The annual MSP 500 list reserves the MSP Elite 150 to recognize large MSPs with an extensive services portfolio and a strong mix of on- and off-premises services. AVI-SPL managed services offer a turnkey solution to track, monitor, manage, and report on audio-visual (AV), digital signage, and unified communications (UC) technology throughout the modern workplace, in rooms and the cloud. No other managed service in the industry supports as broad a technology set across as much of its lifecycle in as many countries.“Our primary mission is to give our customers peace of mind,” said Karen Klosinski, vice president of products and solutions for AVI-SPL.“By taking on asset inventory tracking, device monitoring, firmware upgrades, cloud administration, preventative maintenance, analytics, and field dispatch when needed, we take away untold numbers of headaches from IT leaders and end users alike.”The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN and online at .About AVI-SPLAVI-SPL is a digital enablement solutions provider that transforms how people and technology connect to elevate experiences, create new value, and enable organizations to thrive and grow. We are the largest provider of collaboration technology solutions, which include our award-winning managed services. AVI-SPL's highly-trained team works hand in hand with organizations worldwide – including over 86% of Fortune 100 companies – to strategize, design, deploy, manage, and support AV and UC solutions that are simple to use, scalable, serviceable, and measurable to ensure business objectives are achieved. Visit AVISPL to learn more, or connect with AVI-SPL on Twitter and LinkedIn.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. © 2024 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

