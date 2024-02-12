Neuro Rehabcare Of Hammond Provides TBI Rehab & Neuro-Rehabilitation Services In Hammond, LA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HAMMOND, LA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hammond, Louisiana, January 23, 2024: Neuro RehabCare of Hammond proudly introduces its traumatic brain injury (TBI) rehab and neuro-rehabilitation programs at its state-of-the-art facility in Hammond, Louisiana. Committed to providing a comprehensive and holistic treatment approach, the facility offers various programs tailored to each patient's unique needs.



The compassionate team of experts at Neuro RehabCare conducts thorough evaluations, including physical, cognitive, psychological, and functional assessments, to determine impairments and formulate personalized treatment recommendations. The program's services include physical, occupational, and speech therapy, counseling, yoga, and massage therapy, with specialized oversight from a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician. They aim to help patients recover from a traumatic brain injury, stroke, or brain condition.



Conveniently located between Baton Rouge, LA, and New Orleans, LA, it is easy for patients and their families from all over the United States to access. Situated at 41238 Adams Rd, Hammond, LA 70403, the modern facility comprises three spacious and beautiful buildings with ten private bedrooms, each equipped with a bathroom. Additionally, four transitional apartments facilitate a smooth transition back to independent living and return to work.



To learn more about their TBI rehab and neuro-rehabilitation services in Hammond, LA , visit the Neuro RehabCare of Hammond website or call 985-272-1299.



About Neuro RehabCare of Hammond: Neuro RehabCare of Hammond is a specialized rehabilitation center focusing on traumatic brain injuries, stroke, and worker's compensation cases. The facility is just six miles from North Oaks Medical Center and offers exceptional medical care in a serene small-town setting. The dedicated team at Neuro RehabCare strives to support patients to their fullest recovery with focus on: functional skill training, independence, and overall quality of life through personalized rehabilitation and comprehensive services.

