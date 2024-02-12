Metso To Deliver Cooling Solution For Aurubis Bulgaria Flash Smelting Furnace Rebuild

(MENAFN- Industrial News Service)

/INS. Aurubis Bulgaria AD has awarded Metso a contract for a copper Flash Smelting Furnace rebuild project located in the Zlatitsa-Pirdop Valley in Bulgaria. The value of the contract exceeds EUR 10 million, and it is booked in the Minerals segment's first-quarter 2024 order intake.

The Outotec® Flash Smelting Furnace and related technologies were implemented at the Bulgarian primary copper smelter already in 1987; since then, various upgrades and improvements have been done at regular intervals in close cooperation between the two companies. The previous Flash Smelting Furnace rebuild was executed in 2016.

The scope of this new order includes the delivery of new, advanced Outotec® Cooling Elements and the related advisory services to support the rebuild project.

"Metso's long and close partnership with Aurubis Bulgaria AD provides a thorough understanding between the companies and enables us to deliver the optimal furnace integrity solution to meet the customer's needs in the best possible manner,” notes Jyrki Makkonen , Vice President, Smelting Business Line at Metso.

