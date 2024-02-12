QIFF Proves Hugely Popular

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 13th edition of Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF) continues to attract a large number of visitors with its exceptional culinary offerings and experiences – complemented by a diverse lineup of live entertainment shows and activities.

With over 100 food stalls and kiosks representing more than 15 international brands, the Qatar Tourism (QT)-organised event offers a diverse range of gastronomic experiences at a 61,600sqm area at Expo 2023 Doha's Family Zone at Al Bidda Park. It features more than 120 entertainment shows, nine zones, and daily fireworks displays.

From vegan and gluten-free specialties to Michelin-starred delicacies, the 10-day festival caters to all. Renowned chefs from around the world are showcasing their culinary prowess through live cooking shows.

Among the culinary celebrities participating in the festival are: Noor al-Mazroei from Qatar, renowned for her expertise in vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free cuisine; Najat Kaanache (Morocco), celebrated as the foremost female chef in the Middle East and North Africa; Faycal Bettioui, a Moroccan culinary maestro boasting a Michelin star and mastery across all culinary genres; Eric Lanlard (UK), acclaimed as one of the world's premier patissiers; Thomas Graham (France), specialising in warm cuisine, sauces, and fermented delicacies; Abir al-Saghir (Lebanon), recognised as the sole Arab personality featured on the TikTok discovery list for 2022, delighting audiences with culturally infused recipes; Pankaj Bhadouria, winner of MasterChef India's inaugural season in 2010 and a globally recognised figure for her expertise in Indian cuisine; Aruna Vijay, a finalist from MasterChef India 2013 renowned for her mastery of Tamil Nadu cuisine; and Jamila al-Lingawi from Kuwait, a certified expert in restaurant and kitchen management renowned for crafting bespoke menus tailored to Kuwaiti palates.

This year, QIFF is spotlighting a special Qatar-Morocco theme to mark the Year of Culture 2024. In a press statement, QT chairman Saad Bin Ali al-Kharji expressed enthusiasm for the cultural exchange, aiming to strengthen ties and showcase the rich heritage of both nations.

The festival, he noted, has become a highly anticipated event in Qatar's winter calendar, reinforcing the country's position as a global destination for culture and legacy.

QT noted that the festival unveils a new theme daily, ranging from seafood gastronomy to desserts, vegetarian specialties, and spices, among others. Visitors also have the opportunity to take part in masterclasses and workshops to deepen their understanding of gastronomy and culinary arts.

The Torba Market, QIFF's Official Market Partner, celebrates local artisan foods, promoting a community-centric atmosphere with fresh, organic produce and handcrafted goods, organisers said.

Beyond culinary delights, QIFF offers entertainment for all ages: from film screenings that provide a relaxing evening activity to fireworks displays in the evening.

According to QT, the festival presents nine distinct zones, each tailoured to satisfy diverse palates and offer an immersive culinary journey: They are The Lounge, Dinner in the Sky, Cafés, Main Street, Garden, The Stage, Heenat Salma Bazaar, Torba Market, Cooking Studio.

