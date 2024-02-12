QCS Celebrates QNSD For Children Living With Cancer

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) celebrated National Sport Day by organising an awareness event featuring children living with cancer and their families.

The aim was to emphasise the importance of sports and promote healthy lifestyles to prevent diseases, especially cancer that can be prevented by 30%-40%, by following a healthy lifestyle.

Mona Ashkanani, general manager of QCS, said: "The celebration of National Sport Day comes in light of the State's keenness to promote the concept of health and safety through its National Vision 2030 and the importance of investing in the human capital and a society whose members enjoy health and wellness."

She highlighted QCS' keenness to spread awareness of the importance of sports and enhance its role in the lives of individuals and society in general based on its vision to be the community partnership platform for making Qatar a cancer prevention and burden control leader.

She called on all members of society to make sports a way of life, as the sports sector represents one of the components of the pillar of health development.

The event was in co-operation with Rexos Gulf Hotel, FMM company, and Ooredoo Qatar.

MENAFN12022024000067011011ID1107842447