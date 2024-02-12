All Set For Qatar National Sport Day

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar is all set to mark the National Sport Day (NSD) 2024 with an array of activities and events across the nation, aimed at promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among residents.

Various public and private organisations and institutions have come together to host a diverse range of activities, from sports competitions to several recreational activities for different age groups to take part.

One of the highlights includes the collaboration between Msheireb Downtown Doha and several prominent entities, including the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC), PSG Academy Qatar, Cyqlone, and Zulal Wellness Resort, curating a variety of engaging activations throughout the area and promising a day filled with sports and fun.

The NSD activities, endorsed by the QOC, are set to commence at 8am and will continue until 6pm, inviting members of the public to participate freely. Notable figures from the QOC, including Sheikh Khalifa bin Khalid al-Thani, QOC's director of Sport Sector, stressed the significance of these events in fostering a sports culture within the community.

Sheikh Khalifa highlighted the participation of Team Qatar stars, aiming to inspire individuals to incorporate sports into their daily lives. The NSD festivities coincide with the second edition of the Schools Olympic Programme Race, where thousands of students will compete in running races of varying distances at Lusail Boulevard.

Dr Hafiz Ali Abdullah, senior director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties, expressed pride in promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraged everyone to join the celebrations at Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Abdulhadi Deyab al-Sahli, head of media section at QOC, highlighted the organisation's continuous efforts to foster a sports culture among individuals across the country. The main aim is to encourage everyone to embrace physical activity as an integral aspect of their lives, he added.

“The QOC is fully aware of the value of sport for everyone's physical and mental health, that's why the QOC will keep organising sustainable events like National Sports Day and Schools Olympic Programme,” added al-Sahli.

The activities at Barahat Msheireb will cater to diverse interests, offering interactive sports stations and thrilling tournaments open to the public. A special Human Foosball Arena promises to provide a unique experience for visitors.

Meanwhile, Cyqlone will challenge participants with outdoor cycling classes and a 5-kilometer run, while Zulal Wellness Resort will host on-stage classes including yoga, Tai Chi, and Pilates.

Family-friendly activities are also scheduled at various locations across Qatar, including The Pearl Island and Education City, offering races, football tournaments, and engaging games for all age groups.

The Expo 2023 Doha at Al Bidda Park will host a range of competitions and challenges, promoting sports and fitness in line with Qatar Sports For All Federation's goals. The event will feature activities such as archery, Muay Thai, and fitness classes, ensuring a dynamic experience for attendees.

In addition, Katara – the Cultural Village and Aspire Zone Foundation have curated activities dedicated to health, wellness, and sports, further enriching the NSD celebrations.

