Driving Hope: Operation Warm And Subaru® Team Up To Make An Impact


2/12/2024 2:02:32 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally posted on Operation Warm

During their Subaru Loves to Help® month, from January 15 through the end of February, our collaboration with Subaru will help serve over 150,000 children living in urgent need. Subaru and their retailers are not just supporters; they are active participants in our mission. Throughout Subaru Loves to Help month they will visit local homeless shelters and support agencies to provide kids with brand-new coats, shoes, and socks.

