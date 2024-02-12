Amir Meets Palestinian President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with President of the sisterly State of Palestine HE Mahmoud Abbas, at the Sheikh Abdullah bin Jassim majlis in the Amiri Diwan on Monday.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to support and enhance them, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and the expanded cycle of violence in the region, and its repercussions on regional and global security and stability.

The meeting also discussed the ongoing efforts for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in a way that facilitates a just, comprehensive and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue.

HE the Palestinian President briefed HH the Amir on the latest developments in the diplomatic and legal paths aimed at stopping the Israeli aggression against the besieged Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and reaching a final and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue.

HE the President expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the State of Qatar's permanent support for the Palestinian people.

HH the Amir affirmed the State of Qatar's firm position on the Palestinian issue and its support for the brotherly Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate national rights, and the continuation of work on diplomatic mediation to bring the ongoing fighting in Gaza, the West Bank and the occupied territories to an end.

His Highness also welcomed efforts to resolve the Palestinian division, wishing them to be crowned with success, in a way that serves the Palestinian people and their national interests.

The meeting was attended on the Qatar side by Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, along with several senior officials.

On the Palestinian side, it was attended by Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) HE Hussein Al Sheikh, Head of the General Intelligence Service, HE Maj. Gen. Majed Faraj, Presidential Advisor for Diplomatic Affairs HE Majdi Al Khalidi, and several senior officials and members of the official delegation.