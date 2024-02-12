President Of Palestine Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the sisterly State of Palestine HE Mahmoud Abbas left Doha Monday after a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Hamad International Airport by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi and Ambassador of Palestine to the State of Qatar HE Munir Abdullah Ghannam.