Delhi Court Grants 3-Day Interim Bail To AAP Leader Manish Sisodia

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A court in Delhi on Monday granted three-day interim bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, allowing him to attend the wedding of his niece. The AAP leader is jailed for almost a year in the Delhi excise policy case. The interim bail for Manish Sisodia came after multiple hearings during which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed the bail citing the influence of the former deputy chief minister of Delhi judge MK Nagpal granted interim bail to Manish Sisodia from February 13-15 in the corruption and money laundering cases Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023 in the Delhi excise policy case. The federal agency alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy and subsequently the ED took over the case multiple bail hearings, the AAP leader contended that the ED doesn't have anything concrete against him apart from the testimony of the government approvers the courts rejected the bail application of the AAP leader, Judge MK Nagpal allowed Manish Sisodia to visit his ailing wife once a week while in custody. The decision came after Sisodia requested the court in January for permission to visit his wife twice a week.\"Earlier, the court has granted me permission to visit my wife, and there have been no complaints against me for flouting any conditions imposed by the court,\" Manish Sisodia's lawyer submitted in the court Court summons Arvind KejriwalDelhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by a court on February 17 in the money laundering case related to Delhi excise policy. The summons came after the ED approached the court against Arvind Kejriwal, who missed the notices issued by the federal agency ED has summoned the AAP leader five times in the case, but Arvind Kejriwal didn't respond to the summons and alleged that it was a conspiracy of the Centre to arrest him before the Lok Sabha elections.\"We will build as many schools as you send summons. You do your religion, we will do ours,\" Arvind Kejriwal said in a post on X.



