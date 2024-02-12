Greg Chappell Foresees Intense Battle As India Set To Faces England In Rajkot Test

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ian Chappell, former Australia skipper, foresees a challenging battle between India and England in the upcoming Rajkot Test. With the Test series currently tied at 1-1, Chappell believes that England, led by the aggressive Ben Stokes, poses a formidable competition compared to their previous tour under Joe Root's captaincy.

In his column for 'ESPNCricinfo,' Chappell expressed his belief that India, as the home side, should eventually emerge victorious in the series but acknowledged the real challenge they face. He noted the strengthened England side and commended their transformation under Stokes' leadership.

While recognising India's strength and the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Chappell highlighted the significance of the return of Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul, who are set to boost the Indian squad for the remaining three Tests. However, he acknowledged the setback of Virat Kohli's absence for the remainder of the series.

Addressing the team changes, Chappell commented on the dropping of Shreyas Iyer for the rest of the series, emphasizing the need for selectors to value Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking ability. He sees the India-England contest shaping up as a tough encounter between two talented sides.

The third Test is scheduled to commence in Rajkot on February 15.

