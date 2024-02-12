Karpoori Thakur's Family Meets PM Modi, Expresses Gratitude For Bharat Ratna Recognition (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 12) engaged with the family of Karpoori Thakur and expressed his joy through a tweet. PM Modi shared his contentment, stating, "Very happy to meet the family members of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur. Karpoori Ji has been the messiah of the backward and deprived sections of the society, whose life and ideals will continue to inspire the countrymen."

The meeting and the subsequent social media post underscored PM Modi's recognition of Thakur's significant contributions to championing the cause of the marginalized and underserved segments of society.

Recently, Karpoori Thakur was honored with India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna. Renowned for his unwavering commitment to uplifting the backward classes in Bihar, Thakur played a pivotal role in implementing the recommendations of the Mungeri Lal Commission during his tenure as the Chief Minister from 1977 to 1979, thereby extending reservation benefits to the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Expressing his delight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to acknowledge this significant recognition. In a post, PM said, "I am delighted that the Government of India has decided to confer the Bharat Ratna on the beacon of social justice, the great Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur Ji and that too at a time when we are marking his birth centenary. This prestigious recognition is a testament to his enduring efforts as a champion for the marginalized and a stalwart of equality and empowerment."

The award not only honors Thakur's legacy but also highlights the timeliness of the acknowledgment coinciding with his centenary celebrations.

