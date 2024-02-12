Bengaluru Motorist Bites Traffic Police's Hand During Heated Altercation (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During an incident at Bengaluru's Wilson Garden, tensions flared between a traffic policeman and a motorcyclist who was stopped for not wearing a helmet. The altercation took a violent turn when the biker allegedly bit the hand of the traffic policeman who questioned him about the safety violation.

@krjayathirtha posted the video on Platform X and wrote "A biker has threatened the video capturer to smash his phone for shooting him being helmetless, Bites the police's hand. Please make the police force strong". The video has gone viral on Twitter, with over 10K views. Since then, Netizens have also alleged that traffic police cannot snatch the biker's key.

According to eyewitnesses a traffic police officer, approached the motorcyclist to address the issue of riding without a helmet. However, instead of cooperating, the biker, whose identity remains undisclosed, reacted aggressively and resorted to violence.

The situation escalated quickly, prompting nearby Hoysala personnel to intervene. The traffic police swiftly took the biker into custody following the assault on their colleague. In response to the incident, a formal complaint was lodged against the accused by the traffic police.