PM Modi's UAE Visit: 2000-5000 Devotees Expected To Be Present For BAPS Temple Inauguration

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 13-14. The highlight of this visit is the inauguration of the first Hindu temple, 'BAPS Mandir,' in Abu Dhabi. Beyond the ceremonial aspects, PM Modi is scheduled to engage in crucial discussions with the top leadership of the UAE, underlining the strategic importance of the bilateral relationship.

Addressing the media, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra emphasized the significance of the BAPS temple inauguration as a key component of PM Modi's UAE visit. Kwatra revealed that the inauguration program holds a pivotal role in the Prime Minister's agenda.

According to current estimates, approximately 2000-5000 devotees are expected to gather at the temple on the day of its inauguration, marking a momentous occasion for the Indian diaspora in the region.

During discussions, Foreign Secretary Kwatra addressed concerns about Indian prisoners in UAE, Qatar, and other countries. He outlined the extensive mechanisms established by the Indian government to address such issues, including counselor dialogues and discussions involving both Indian and foreign systems.

Kwatra emphasized that the primary objective is the early release of Indian prisoners, regardless of their location. Strengthened mechanisms and expanded remits are in place to ensure comprehensive assistance through government channels for prisoners, reflecting India's commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of its citizens abroad.

PM Modi's visit to the UAE symbolizes not only the cultural ties exemplified by the BAPS Mandir inauguration but also the strategic partnership between India and the UAE.