Karnataka: Governor Gehlot Hails Karnataka's Development Model In Budget Session Address

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Governor highlighted the transformative impact of the government's five guarantee schemes, which include providing 200 units of free power to all households (gruha jyoti), monthly assistance to women heads of families, additional cash benefits for BPL households (gruha lakshmi), financial aid for unemployed youth (yuva nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (shakti scheme). These initiatives, Gehlot noted, have not only empowered citizens but also injected new vigor into the economy, attracting significant domestic and foreign investment.

Moreover, Gehlot underscored Karnataka's pivotal role in driving economic growth, ranking second in tax collection nationwide. However, he lamented the disparity in receiving tax shares, advocating for the state's rightful allocation. Despite grappling with severe drought conditions in many areas, the state government has mobilized resources for immediate relief measures, releasing funds for drinking water and fodder, and seeking assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund.

The Governor also emphasized the state's unwavering commitment to preserving Kannada language and culture, vowing to protect and promote Karnataka's rich heritage. Furthermore, he lauded efforts to stimulate investment and job creation, with numerous projects approved by the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee.

In addition to economic initiatives, Gehlot highlighted the government's commitment to justice by announcing plans to establish 100 new Village Courts, ensuring accessibility to legal recourse for rural communities.

