Kuehn Law Encourages AMAM, DOOR, CBAY, And WISH Investors To Contact Law Firm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.

Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:



Ambrx Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAM ) click to participate

Ambrx Biopharma has agreed to be acquired by Johnson & Johnson. Under the agreement, shareholders of Ambrx will be entitled to a payment of $28.00 per share in cash.

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR ) click to participate

Masonite has agreed to be acquired by Owens Corning. Under the agreement, shareholders of Masonite will be entitled to a payment of $133.00 per share in cash.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBAY ) click to participate

CymaBay Therapeutics has agreed to be acquired by Gilead Sciences. Under the agreement, shareholders of CymaBay Therapeutics will be entitled to a payment of $32.50 per share in cash.

ContextLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: WISH ) click to participate

ContextLogic has agreed to be acquired by Qoo10. Under the agreement, shareholders of ContextLogic will be entitled to a payment of $6.50 per share in cash.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.

Your investment. Your voice. Your future

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.

Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

[email protected]

(833) 672-0814

SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLC