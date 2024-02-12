Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Type Of Rod For Window Blinds (MTN-3077)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fast, easy, and efficient way to install window treatments," said an inventor, from Columbia,

Md., "so I invented the MOBILE. My design eliminates the need to use screws and it ensures that blinds are aligned correctly."



The patent-pending invention provides an easier method of installing window blinds. In doing so, it enables the user to easily mount blinds without screws or drilling. As a result, it saves time and effort and it offers an improved alternative to conventional methods of attaching window blinds. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.



