"Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market Report 2024-2034"

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

World revenue for Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market is predicted to

surpass US$81.9 billion in 2024.

In the aviation industry, safety and reliability are non-negotiable priorities, driving significant investments in maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. Ensuring the airworthiness of aircraft is critical to maintaining safe operations. Routine maintenance checks and overhauls play a pivotal role in identifying and rectifying potential issues before they compromise the integrity of an aircraft.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further accentuated the industry's focus on reliability, emphasizing the need for aircraft to be ready for service even during unprecedented disruptions. Preventive maintenance has become a cornerstone of MRO strategies, ensuring that aircraft remain in optimal condition and ready to meet operational demands.

Skilled Labour Shortage in the Aviation Industry Hinder the Market Growth

The aviation industry is currently grappling with a substantial impediment to its growth trajectory; a shortage of skilled technicians, engineers, and mechanics. This challenge has emerged as a significant bottleneck as the demand for aircraft maintenance technicians continues to surge. Bridging the gap between the industry's capabilities and the opportunities presented by this demand is becoming increasingly crucial.

This challenge encompasses multifaceted aspects such as recruitment, training, retention, and equitable compensation for the skilled workforce, including technicians and mechanics. These professionals play a pivotal role in translating aviation aspirations into tangible achievements, ensuring the safety and operational efficiency of aircraft. Industry experts are meticulously analyzing data projections, conducting in-depth industry analyses, monitoring shifts in educational paradigms, and formulating strategic workforce management approaches to navigate this intricate issue.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors



The Increasing Global Demand for Air Travel Continues to Drive the Need for Efficient MRO Services

The Persistent Threat of Air Accidents and the Imperative of MRO Services Evolving Technologies in Aircraft Design and Avionics Necessitate Specialized MRO Services

Market Restraining Factors



Skilled Labour Shortage in the Aviation Industry Hinder the Market Growth

Airlines Opting for In-House MRO Services Hinder the Market Growth Adhering to Complex and Evolving Aviation Regulations

Market Opportunities



The Escalating Trend of Outsourcing MRO Services is Creating a Notable Opportunity for Specialized Providers

The Upsurge in E-Commerce has Generated Heightened Demand for Air Cargo Services The Trend of Outsourcing MRO Services is Often Driven by Cost-Effectiveness for Airlines

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Aircraft Type



Narrow-Body Aircraft

Wide-Body Aircraft Regional Aircraft

Market Segment by Maintenance Type



Scheduled Maintenance

Unscheduled Maintenance

Preventive Maintenance Predictive Maintenance

Market Segment by Service Type



Engine Overhaul

Airframe Maintenance

Component Maintenance

Line Maintenance Modification and Upgradation

Market Segment by Component Type



Engine Components

Landing Gear Components

Avionics Components

Aircraft Interior Components

APU components Other Component Type

Forecasts to 2034



In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments. Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising commercial aircraft maintenance, repair & overhaul (MRO) prices and recent developments.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth



AAR Corp

Aeroman

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Aveo's Fleet Performance Inc

British Airways Engineering

Delta TechOps

Etihad Airways Engineering

GE Aerospace

Korean Air Lines Co., Ltd

MTU Aero Engines AG

Sabena technics

SIA Engineering Company

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

TAP Maintenance & Engineering Turkish Technic

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:



Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for aircraft type, maintenance type, service type, and component type, each forecast at a global and regional level.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul (MRO) Market, 2024 to 2034.

