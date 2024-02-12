Clickx Launches White Label SEO Grader To Empower Digital Marketing Agencies In Lead Generation

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clickx, a leader in white label solutions for agencies, introduces its latest innovation: the Clickx Grader. This state-of-the-art white label SEO grader signals a new era in lead generation for agencies, showcasing Clickx's commitment to innovation and progress.

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clickx is proud to announce the launch of its newest tool, the Clickx Grader , designed to empower agencies in their lead generation efforts. Solomon Thimothy, CEO of Clickx, expressed excitement about the Grader, stating, "The Clickx Grader embodies our belief in the 80/20 rule for Google ranking. By focusing on what truly matters, we ensure maximum impact. Additionally, we've meticulously crafted multiple touchpoints to seamlessly convert cold visitors into leads."



The Clickx Grader offers agencies a comprehensive solution to boost website leads effortlessly. With a focus on user-friendly SEO reports and the ability to turn cold traffic into warm leads, this tool empowers agencies to attract, engage, and convert website visitors into valuable leads with unprecedented efficiency.

Key highlights of the Clickx Grader include automated report delivery, complete white label options, and deep audit per keyword. By launching the Clickx Grader, Clickx builds upon its legacy of innovation and excellence, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for agencies seeking to elevate their customer acquisition strategies.

The Clickx Grader audits each website for:



On-Page & Content Analysis: Evaluate keyword integration, content depth, and quality.

Technical SEO Insights: Analyze page speed, URL structure, and heading usage.

SEO Visibility Score: Provide a quick overview of the client's SEO status.

Identify Errors & Warnings: Discover factors impacting site ranking and necessary adjustments.

Title Tag & Meta Evaluation: Assess optimization of title tags and meta descriptions.

Content Length Review: Analyze quantity and impact of content, ensuring balanced anchor text usage.

Page Headings Assessment: Guide on effective use of headings for SEO enhancement.

Link Analysis: Review link structure, including follow/nofollow status and alt tag usage.

Competitor SEO Review: Understand competitor strategies for specific terms. URL Health Check: Ensure keyword-rich, readable URLs free from errors, and so much more!

About Clickx:

Clickx is a leading white label digital marketing platform, trusted by agencies around the world. Whether you're embarking on the journey of launching a new digital marketing agency or seeking to scale an existing one, Clickx provides the essential software and unwavering support needed to navigate the complexities of agency growth. With our expertise, we've supported countless agencies in achieving remarkable success through lead generation, sales, and white label fulfillment.

