Asianet News Dialogues With Arun Yogiraj: 'No Chemicals Were Used On The Idol Of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor behind the Ram idol now consecrated at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, adhered to the ancient practice of "Kilpancharachne" from Shilpashastra, which mandates dedicating oneself solely to idol-making, with worship rituals twice daily.

Speaking exclusively to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra during a special edition of Asianet News Dialogues, Yogiraj said that upon receiving the task of crafting Ram Lalla's idol, he ceased all commercial activities for nine months, committing wholly to the sacred endeavour.



Recognizing the nation's anticipation spanning 500 years, he devoted himself beyond 100 per cent, combining craftsmanship with a deep understanding of anatomy to create a unifying symbol for the nation.



Despite his South Indian heritage, Yogiraj consciously avoided regional influences, meticulously gathering inspiration from across India through a vast collection of photographs, immersing himself in preparation each day to ensure the idol's perfection. Every moment was infused with the singular determination to realize the vision of Ramlala.

Yogiraj shared insights into his meticulous crafting process. Initially, technology was employed due to the stone's hardness, utilizing grinding and cutting machines. However, Yogiraj prioritized hand-finishing for its emotional touch, dedicating the latter half of the carving to carbide bit tools, specialized for hard stone. Hand tools like filing tools and sandpaper were crucial, along with coconut oil for polishing, avoiding chemicals for a natural finish.

