Former CM Basavaraj Bommai Claims 'Governor Misled By Karnataka Government's Falsehoods'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bommai expressed dismay over the state government's portrayal of projects initiated during his tenure as their own accomplishments. He denounced the governor's speech as lacking substance and accused the government of patting itself on the back without tangible results. Bommai questioned the transparency of the government's expenditure on irrigation projects and criticised the delay in releasing funds for drought relief, labelling the governor's address as misleading.

Similarly, R. Ashok lambasted the Congress government for allegedly misattributing schemes introduced by the previous BJP administration and the central government as their own initiatives. He highlighted discrepancies in the implementation of promised schemes, such as the youth fund and drought relief compensation, accusing the government of negligence and mismanagement.

Ashok also accused the government of redirecting funds meant for Dalit welfare, criticising their handling of economic disparities. He condemned the administration's failure to address farmer suicides adequately and accused them of manipulating data to conceal the true extent of the issue. Ashok also raised concerns about communal tensions and accused the government of fostering discord between religious communities. Both opposition leaders underscored the urgent need for accountability and transparency in governance.



They called for a thorough investigation into the misappropriation of funds and the equitable distribution of resources to address economic disparities effectively.

