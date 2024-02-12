Commonwell Designated As QHIN In Natural Next Step To Advance Nationwide Interoperability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CommonWell Health Alliance Qualified Health Information NetworkTM Designation Badge

CommonWell QHIN designation builds on 10 years of commitment to interoperability, supporting exchange of more than 5 billion healthcare records to date

- CommonWell Health Alliance Executive Director, Paul L WilderBOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today CommonWell Health Alliance was officially recognized as a Qualified Health Information NetworkTM (QHINTM). This recognition comes at a pivotal moment in the healthcare industry's journey toward establishing the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementSM (TEFCASM).As a designated QHIN under TEFCA, which is spearheaded by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), CommonWell Health Alliance is well-positioned to play a crucial role in taking interoperability to the next level by fostering seamless health data sharing and promoting patient-centric care. CommonWell's commitment to interoperability goes well beyond its efforts to build TEFCA-it has been at the forefront of the interoperability movement, championing open standards and collaborative approaches to break down silos in healthcare data since 2013. As a QHIN, CommonWell Health Alliance will continue to work closely with health care providers, payers, technology vendors, and other stakeholders to facilitate secure and efficient data exchange across the healthcare ecosystem.CommonWell was founded in 2013 by a handful of competing EHR companies including athenahealth, Oracle Health and Greenway along with its initial service provider. Many industry changes have taken place since the launch, but the Alliance's commitment to improving health care data exchange continues to grow."This designation is a natural extension of our mission and progress to date.” said CommonWell Health Alliance Executive Director, Paul L Wilder.“We are honored to join as a QHIN-along with many Members and industry partners-to reinforce our commitment to enhancing health data sharing and contribute to the realization of the TEFCASM. I am grateful for all who helped us get to this point-our Founding Members-who had the foresight to launch CommonWell in 2013, our current Members, the ONC, the Recognized Coordinating Entity® (RCETM) and the other QHINs.""To ensure that patients and their providers have the right data at the right time, data needs to flow with the patient as they move through their health journey," said Seema Verma, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Health and Oracle Life Sciences. "Oracle Health has always championed this core principle and today's announcement is an important milestone and demonstration of our commitment to the needs of patients and providers."CommonWell continues to grow. In September of 2023 it announced a new Technical Service Provider and architecture for a new network platform. It welcomed new members Innsena, ModuleMD and RedCapCloud in January-two of which plan to onboard directly to the new CommonWell platform. Two additional new Service Adopters-including Invaryant and Solace-are scheduled to onboard directly to the new platform. Signature Performance joined as one of CommonWell's newest General Members with plans to become a Service Adopter and onboard directly to the new platform later this year."On a mission to protect the health and wellbeing of all people, Invaryant is pleased to join CommonWell and celebrate its designation as a QHIN, an advancement that will strengthen patient access to health information and close significant information and communication gaps in healthcare,” said Kelly McCutchen, CEO of Invaryant.“As we pursue our mission at Solace to solve care journeys and connect patients with healthcare advocates, we chose CommonWell because of our shared commitments to improving health data accessibility and empowering patient-centric care,” said Jeremy Gurewitz, CEO and co-founder of Solace.“Signature Performance is proud to be a new General Member of the CommonWell Health Alliance. As a long-term and proven industry leader, CommonWell continues to lead the quest for true interoperability with its official recognition as a QHIN,” said Clinton“Leo” Greenstone, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Signature Performance.“We are confident in CommonWell's ability to help achieve the full realization of TEFCA and look forward to becoming a Service Adopter in the Alliance later this year. Our membership in the CommonWell Alliance will undoubtedly enable us to better serve our mission and our national network of clients and partners."This new platform will ensure CommonWell and its Members are TEFCA-ready. The CommonWell network enables the federated exchange of patient information across more than 34,000 provider sites representing 226 million individuals on its nationwide network. To date, it has facilitated the exchange of more than six billion healthcare records.For more information about CommonWell Health Alliance and its QHIN designation, please visit commonwellalliance/TEFCA.

