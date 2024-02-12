Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: Actor Discharged From Hospital

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mithun Chakraborty, an actor and politician, was discharged from the hospital on Monday afternoon, February 12. On February 10, he was hospitalised to a Kolkata hospital for an ischemic cerebrovascular accident (stroke).

“I eat like a demon. So I was punished. My advice for everyone is control your diet. Those who are diabetic should not have the misconception that consuming sweets will not make any difference. Control your diet,” Chakraborty was quoted saying by IANS.

He added,“Who will look after the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal? I will. I will be actively engaged with the BJP. If asked, I will also go to other states for campaigning. I have great regards for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Time has come for the BJP to reach its peak.”

Also Read:

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding invitation OUT

His son, Namashi Chakraborty, went to X to inform everyone that the renowned actor is now alright and thanked them for their well wishes.

Chakraborty was brought to Apollo Hospitals in Kolkata after complaining of discomfort and chest pain. Later, the hospital issued a statement that read,“Shri Mithun Chakraborty (73), National Award-winning actor, was brought to the Emergency Department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, around 9.40 am with complaints of weakness in the right upper and lower limbs. Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations were carried out including an MRI of the brain. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.”

Also Read:

Singer Aditya Narayan hits fan with microphone; faces online flak for VIRAL video - WATCH

The actor and BJP politician was recently awarded the Padma Bhushan. He was last seen in the film 'Kabuliwala'.