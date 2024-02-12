'This Is Not A Temple Of Stone...' Sadhguru After Visiting Ram Mandir In Ayodhya (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Spiritual leader Sadhguru made his inaugural visit to the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, since its consecration today. Expressing deep gratitude on social media platform X, Sadhguru emphasized the temple's significance, stating, "This is not a temple of stone, but of devotion and conscious sacrifice."

Earlier in the day, Sadhguru shared his anticipation for the visit, highlighting the temple's historical journey. He remarked, "After over 500 years of struggle, the devotees have manifested this. Rama is definitely an inspiration from the past but very relevant for the future."

In his reflections, Sadhguru underscored Rama's embodiment of values crucial for humanity's evolution. He emphasized the importance of prioritizing the larger well-being over personal interests and maintaining equanimity amidst life's challenges.







Sadhguru also emphasized the need to emulate Rama's virtues, stating, "The most important thing is emulating that possibility-emulating those values, emulating that nature of a human being that can choose to be the way it wants to be, no matter what life does."

Prior to his temple visit, Sadhguru had a meeting with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. Commending Adityanath's leadership, Sadhguru lauded his vision and dedication to the state's development and cultural preservation.