Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Drinking Game (MBQ-347)

"I wanted to create a fun and exciting drinking game to enjoy at parties and with friends," said an inventor, from Bronx,

N.Y., "so I invented WHO'S LIT- WE LIT. My design would offer a more engaging and entertaining activity than simply conversing and drinking."

The invention provides a new

drinking-themed board game for individuals ages 21 and older. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional games and activities. As a result, it increases fun and entertainment. It also encourages social interaction and friendly competition. The invention features a unique design that is easy to set up and play so it is ideal for adults.

