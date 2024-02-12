Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe And Prashant Goyal Celebrates Significant Achievement At NYFW

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Designer Prashant Goyal

International Heritage Fashion Week Triumphs with Sold-Out Shows, Hosted by German Royal Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe with Producer Prashant Goyal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- International Heritage Fashion Week achieved unprecedented success at the renowned 230 Fifth Avenue Rooftop Penthouse on February 8, 2024. With three sold-out shows featuring 12 designers and over 100 models gracing the runway, the event surpassed all expectations. Hosted by the German Royal and Prince, His Highness Dr. Prince Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe, the occasion welcomed 66 members of the press corps.Prince Mario-Max emphasized the fashion industry's positive and inclusive environment, hailing it as a role model for online behavior. He launched a campaign against online hate and bullying, advocating for positivity and calling out negative conduct that harms individuals, especially children. The Prince recognized the unifying power of fashion and commended Prashant Goyal for his philanthropic efforts in supporting orphanages and promoting healthy food programs for children.Names like Evelin Gonzalez Beauty, Innata Skin Care, CG Training and Consulting, YOR Water, Imen Nasser, Dr. Avish Jain, Nikhil Iyer, Neda Zehra, Bossa Nova Entertainment, Nadia Neubert, Omayra LaBella, Mati Joy, Dreamline Productions, Taj Mandaps, Victoria, Blaze International, Nowak, and the stunning guest Star gracing the runway with her Topmodel looks AJ Andrea John Catsimatidis joined Founder and Producer Prashant Goyal and host Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe for the remarkable event. The afterparty, held at the iconic Penthouse Club at 230 Fifth Avenue, brought together New York's nightlife elite, tourism influencers, and fashion enthusiasts, continuing the celebration into the early morning hours.Looking ahead, Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe and Prashant Goyal announced plans for the next fashion production, scheduled for September. Promising a lineup of unparalleled talent and creativity, the forthcoming event is poised to make an indelible mark on the fashion world.For more information, please visit:News Today World ; andSchaumburg-LippeAbout International Heritage Fashion WeekInternational Heritage Fashion Week is dedicated to celebrating diversity, culture, and creativity in the fashion industry. Founded by Prashant Goyal and hosted by Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, the event showcases emerging and established designers while promoting philanthropic initiatives and positive social impact.About Dr. Prince Mario-Max Prinz zu Schaumburg-LippeDr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a German Royal and Lawyer known for his contributions to the fashion industry and philanthropic endeavors. As a passionate advocate for positive online behavior, he works to combat online hate and bullying while promoting inclusivity and kindness on digital platforms. His father is H.H. Prince Waldemar Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe, son of Princess Feodora of Denmark and Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia Prinzessin zu Schaumburg-Lippe.

