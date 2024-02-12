NFT Workx Incorporates In Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NFT Workx Announces Incorporation of Workx Holdings Limited in the Award-Winning International Financial Centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

- Adam LeeseABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NFT Workx , a pioneering company specialising in Web3, eCommerce, Digital Collectibles & Loyalty, is thrilled to announce its official incorporation (Workx Holdings Limited) within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the award-winning international financial centre in Abu Dhabi. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company, aligning with its vision to establish a strong presence in one of the world's most dynamic and supportive financial ecosystems.Abu Dhabi Global Market is renowned for its robust regulatory framework, business-friendly environment, and commitment to fostering innovation in financial services. By joining this prestigious financial hub, NFT Workx is poised to leverage ADGM's advanced infrastructure, strategic location, and comprehensive support for fintech companies, enhancing its ability to serve its global clientele more effectively and with greater innovation."Incorporating Workx Holdings Limited at ADGM is a transformative step for our company," said Adam Leese, CEO of NFT Workx. "It not only underscores our commitment to adhering to the highest standards of regulation and compliance but also positions us at the heart of a vibrant ecosystem where innovation thrives. We are excited about the opportunities this move opens up for us to drive growth, collaborate with other leading tech players, and contribute to the digital economy."ADGM's commitment to supporting cutting-edge technologies, aligns perfectly with NFT Workx's mission to onboard millions of users into Web3, via the Power of eCommerce, Digital Collectibles & Loyalty.As NFT Workx embarks on this new chapter, the company is set to unveil a series of new product launches, including their Web3 eCommerce platform , a consumer focused Web3 Ready App , strategic initiatives and partnerships, that will help to foster digital innovation, and support the wider adoption of blockchain technology around the world.Workx Holdings Limited will act as the overall holding company for this growing brand, and will own all current and future operating entities around the world, as the business expands into new jurisdictions and locations.About NFT WorkxThe NFT Workx mission is to onboard millions of users into Web3, via the power of eCommerce, digital collectibles & loyalty. By automatically creating digital collectibles of physical products at point of sale, via the most popular eCommerce platforms and by providing a simple to use Web3 app, we provide a seamless solution for brands and consumers alike.About Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)Abu Dhabi Global Market is an award-winning international financial centre located in the capital city of the United Arab Emirates. ADGM offers a forward-thinking regulatory framework, operational support, and business-friendly environment, making it the ideal base for firms operating in the financial services and technology sectors. With a focus on innovation and growth, ADGM is committed to driving the future of finance in the UAE and beyond.

Adam Leese

NFT Workx Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube