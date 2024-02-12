Inventhelp Inventor Develops Specially Designed Grill For Indoor Use (LJD-336)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way to grill meats, vegetables, and other food items right in your kitchen," said an inventor, from Richmond Hill, N.Y., "so I invented the C L GRILL. My design enables you to grill without preparing conventional outdoor grills or worrying about inclement weather."

The invention provides a specially designed grill for indoor use. In doing so, it would automatically separate grease and fat from the foods during the grilling process. It also helps prevent grease stains and splatters on the stovetop. As a result, it enables users to enjoy the taste of grilled food items indoors. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households.

